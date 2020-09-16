Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Amazing Discount Offers For A Few Hours – Avail Now
No matter how much you deny it, but you need a good VPN. We live in a world where cyber-crime is always in the headlines, so it is better to be safe than sorry. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Subscriptions for a few hours. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to invest in something that ensures your privacy and grants you full web access without any geo-restrictions. So, are you ready to invest?
Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Features
This VPN is simply amazing. It uses bonding technology that allows optimal performance by simply distributing your online traffic across all available connections. Everything that usually gets slowed down by using VPN, is now much faster. You can stream movies, videos and browse the web at maximum speeds. Here are highlights of what the Speedify 10 Bonding VPN has in store for you:
- Channel Bonding. Use multiple internet connections at the same time to optimize performance
- Encryption. Keep your information private. Protect yourself from prying eyes & unsecure networks
- Connection stability. Stay online if one of your connections drops, even in the middle of an important file transfer or while live streaming
- Zero logging. No tracking of online activity and no sharing of any personal information with any third parties
- Accessibility. Unblock your favorite apps & services while at work, school, or anywhere else
System Requirements
- Android smartphones: Android 5 or later on ARM, ARM64, x86, and x86_64
- iPhone: iOS 10.0 or later (we recommend updating to the very latest)
- Mac: macOS 10.10 and above
- Windows: Windows 7, 8/8.1/10, Windows Server 2008 R2 or above. Only x86 and x86_64 are supported. Windows 10 on ARM is not supported
- Linux: Supports Debian, Mint, Ubuntu, and Raspbian on ARM architectures 32/64 bit and AMD/Intel computers on 64 bit
Important Details
- Length of access: 1 year/2 years/3 years
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: 10.3.1
- Updates included
Original Price Speedify 10 Bonding VPN:
1-Year: $71 I 2-Years: $95 I 3-Years: $107
Wccftech Discount Price Speedify 10 Bonding VPN:
1-Year: $29.99 I 2-Years: $49.99 I 3-Years: $59.99
