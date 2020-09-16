Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Amazing Discount Offers For A Few Hours – Avail Now

No matter how much you deny it, but you need a good VPN. We live in a world where cyber-crime is always in the headlines, so it is better to be safe than sorry. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Subscriptions for a few hours. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to invest in something that ensures your privacy and grants you full web access without any geo-restrictions. So, are you ready to invest?

Speedify 10 Bonding VPN Features

This VPN is simply amazing. It uses bonding technology that allows optimal performance by simply distributing your online traffic across all available connections. Everything that usually gets slowed down by using VPN, is now much faster. You can stream movies, videos and browse the web at maximum speeds. Here are highlights of what the Speedify 10 Bonding VPN has in store for you:

Channel Bonding. Use multiple internet connections at the same time to optimize performance

Encryption. Keep your information private. Protect yourself from prying eyes & unsecure networks

Connection stability. Stay online if one of your connections drops, even in the middle of an important file transfer or while live streaming

Zero logging. No tracking of online activity and no sharing of any personal information with any third parties

Accessibility. Unblock your favorite apps & services while at work, school, or anywhere else

System Requirements

Android smartphones: Android 5 or later on ARM, ARM64, x86, and x86_64

iPhone: iOS 10.0 or later (we recommend updating to the very latest)

Mac: macOS 10.10 and above

Windows: Windows 7, 8/8.1/10, Windows Server 2008 R2 or above. Only x86 and x86_64 are supported. Windows 10 on ARM is not supported

Linux: Supports Debian, Mint, Ubuntu, and Raspbian on ARM architectures 32/64 bit and AMD/Intel computers on 64 bit

Important Details

Length of access: 1 year/2 years/3 years

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 5

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: 10.3.1

Updates included

Original Price Speedify 10 Bonding VPN:

1-Year: $71 I 2-Years: $95 I 3-Years: $107

Wccftech Discount Price Speedify 10 Bonding VPN:

1-Year: $29.99 I 2-Years: $49.99 I 3-Years: $59.99