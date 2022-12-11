Spectrum NANO, A Self-Powered 165hz Portable Gaming Display

Tech Armory reveals the new Spectrum Nano, a portable touchscreen gaming display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and several connections for use in hybrid workstations on the go, mobile content creation, and gaming away from home.

Tech Armory offers the new Spectrum Nano, a portable but mighty 165Hz gaming display

Tech Armory's new Spectrum Nano has a 5000 mAh built-in battery that boasts four hours of use, depending on the settings. The new touchscreen gaming display allows users to connect to Android-compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even console systems. The new Spectrum Nano also has a 10-point touchscreen for easier control of applications and compatible games.

Image source: Tech Armory via Indiegogo.

The company offers four options for users — the Spectrum Nano 4K, Nano 2K, Nano 120, and Nano models — where the Nano 4K and Nano offer 60Hz refresh rates and the Nano 2K and Nano 120 models offer 165Hz and 120Hz, respectively. The display weighs slightly below a single kilogram and has a 9.5mm profile for easy traveling in a travel bag or backpack. The screen size, measuring 15.6 inches, has a wide viewing angle of 178° and is equipped with anti-flicker technology to reduce the amount of screen flickering.

The Spectrum Nano is equipped with a USB Type-C and HDMI connection compatible with most Windows, macOS, and console systems, along with Android-compatible devices. There is also a Mini DP port for users. The portable screen can also charge your devices, limiting the power that could have been drained from the device connected to the screen.

Spectrum's Nano line of portable screens offers an aluminum alloy chassis with passive cooling inside the mobile gaming display, so users can ensure a durable device that will not overheat through use. The Spectrum Nano produces a screen brightness of more than 300 nits, guaranteeing a sharp and bright display.

There are two integrated speakers, but from early reviews, the speakers are pretty high on the treble and offer very few bass levels. Still, users can use headphones or portable speakers to plug into the audio port for stereo sound.

Image source: Tech Armory via Indiegogo.

The Spectrum Nano portable gaming display is also VESA certified and compatible with any mounts that support the 15.6-inch screen size. Currently, the company is offering the Nano line on Indiegogo for early bird pricing, ranging between $200 to $300 (depending on model), but typically will sell for between $400 to $750.

Check out Spectrum Nano's Indiegogo page to reserve your portable gaming display today while the early bird pricing is low.

News Source: Spectrum Nano on Indiegogo