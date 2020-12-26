SPC Gear Introduces Its Newest Gaming Desk, The GD100 Gaming Desk

SPC Gear has announced the GD100 Gaming Desk featuring a perfect mixture of comfort and aesthetics. This gaming desk features a carbon fiber coating pattern and an incredibly durable/stable frame. The GD100 gaming desk is currently available through SPC Gear's website with a price of €169, or roughly $207.59.

The GD100 gaming desk offers a perfect mixture of comfort and aesthetics while still offering numerous cable routing features

The GD100 gaming desk is designed with a large tabletop, which easily allows gamers to have a large mouse pad and a full-size ATX PC case. This large tabletop features a carbon fiber coating pattern, which increases the aesthetic of this gaming desk, makes the tabletop more resistant to scratching, and improves mousepads' grip. The back of this tabletop features a profiled cut-out towards the back to allow for much easier mounting and additional space for cable routing if needed.

One fantastic addition to this gaming desk is the metal shelf designed to hold a power strip located just under the desk easily. This metal shelf enables a spotless setup by having all the wires located easily accessible underneath the desk.

This desk also features many cable routing accommodations, and these features include plastic hangers, rubber grommets, and conduits in the legs. These features allow for an immaculate setup, allowing for advanced cable organizations, and offer a way to have the power cords easily route through the legs of the gaming desk. Another fantastic addition to this gaming desk is the set of the velcro, which allows builders to easily and efficiently fasten cables to the desk's underside.

The rubber grommet allows for an easier way to route the keyboard and mouse cords offering an incredibly clean tabletop. The GD100 gaming desk frame features two wide steel legs, which is feature adjustable rubber pads to protect the floor and ensure the desk is level. This reinforced steel frame allows for the maximum weight to be roughly 175 lbs or 80 Kg.

The GD100 gaming desk is currently available through the SPC Gear's website and has a price of €169, or roughly $207.59. While this desk may feature a slightly larger price than other desks, the design and fantastic features provided by this desk make it worth the price.