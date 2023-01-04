SpatialLabs TrueGame Gets 3D Ultra Mode and 3D Sense Later This Month, Says Acer

A few weeks ago, we reported on Acer's SpatialLabs TrueGame technology, which enables certain Acer products (specifically, two SpatialLabs View portable monitors and one Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop) to deliver glasses-free stereoscopic 3D for an increasing number of PC games.

At CES 2023, Acer announced an upcoming software update for the SpatialLabs TrueGame technology. At the end of this month, the so-called 3D Ultra Mode will provide an even better experience to users.

With SpatialLabs TrueGame leveraging the information developers include about shaders and 3D geometry in games, the 3D Ultra mode’s addition of a second virtual camera offers a 3D immersion experience unlike any other.

Game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include the latest AAA titles and a list of popular game titles to be explored. With the ease-of-use of the TrueGame application and the addition of the optimized 3D Ultra profile, 3D enthusiasts can easily enjoy a smoother and wider range of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D effects, specifically developed for each individual game title. TrueGame players and 3D gaming fanatics can also engage with one another on the SpatialLabs Community’s TrueGame forum, an open space where they can express their ideas, share their experiences, and learn from fellow gamers.

That's not all, as the new SpatialLabs TrueGame update is set to introduce 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match the players' preferences regarding visual details, effects, and 3D depth intensity. Jerry Kao, Co-COO at Acer Inc., said:

Game development is an art form that calls on developers to bring their dreams into amazingly realistic and enchanting 3D worlds. It is an endeavor that requires an enormous investment of time and creativity. The viewing experiences of today’s gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame as we continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology.