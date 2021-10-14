Sony Opens US Registrations to Purchase a PlayStation 5 Directly This Holiday Season

The PlayStation 5 console has been released almost a year ago, but many continue having trouble finding one at the recommended retail price. To help more users get the console, Sony has opened registrations to buy one directly from them this Holiday season.

Registration is only available for users living in the United States, and registering doesn't guarantee an invitation, as users will be selected based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities".

Bloodborne Producer Revealed to be Working for Team Ninja by Former PlayStation Boss

Register for an opportunity to purchase a PlayStation 5 console from PlayStation This coming Holiday season, we will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation. If you are interested in receiving an invitation, register below. If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details

Each invitation will also be open for a limited time and limited quantities, as invited users will be able to purchase one PlayStation 5 console and a limited number of accessories.

If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to order a PS5 console? No. Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction: 1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles , Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

The PlayStation 5 console launched worldwide last year. The console feels like proper next-gen hardware thanks to the new Tempest AutoTech and DualSense controller. You can learn more about the console by checking out Kai's review.