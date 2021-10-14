Sony Opens US Registrations to Purchase a PlayStation 5 Directly This Holiday Season
The PlayStation 5 console has been released almost a year ago, but many continue having trouble finding one at the recommended retail price. To help more users get the console, Sony has opened registrations to buy one directly from them this Holiday season.
Registration is only available for users living in the United States, and registering doesn't guarantee an invitation, as users will be selected based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities".
Register for an opportunity to purchase a PlayStation 5 console from PlayStation
This coming Holiday season, we will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation.
If you are interested in receiving an invitation, register below.
If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details
Each invitation will also be open for a limited time and limited quantities, as invited users will be able to purchase one PlayStation 5 console and a limited number of accessories.
If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to order a PS5 console?
No. Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction:
1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition
2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles , Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)
3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)
1 PS5 Media Remote
1 PULSE 3D wireless headset
The PlayStation 5 console launched worldwide last year. The console feels like proper next-gen hardware thanks to the new Tempest AutoTech and DualSense controller. You can learn more about the console by checking out Kai's review.
Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 66.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.