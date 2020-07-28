We have been hearing about Sony's A7SIII for as long as one can remember and Sony decided to finally drop the bomb and officially reveal the camera today, and I have to tell you, the A7SIII is definitely the camera that you should be getting your hands on if you are looking for the best videography experience on a mirrorless, full frame camera. The official event just wrapped up, and we have some interesting details to showcase.

The Sony A7SIII is Finally Official, Brings Up to 240 Frames Per Second Recording, Dual CF-Express Type A Slots, 10-Bit Support, S-Cinetone and a Lot More

Now it should not come as a surprise but Sony has been single-handedly beating other companies at their own game when it comes to amazing cameras, the A7RIV is an amazing mirrorless camera for anyone who wants to do photography, and the A7SIII is still considered one of the best camera for videographers, and the A7SIII just offers more refinements in every way possible. Before we talk more about the nitty-gritty, below are the official specs.

12-megapixel full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor.

Ultra-HD 120 video, 10-bit, 4:2:2 internal.

16-Bit AW Output, HLG and S-Log3 profiles.

759-point fast hybrid autofocus.

The camera also features a lot of the features that are going to be great for people who want to shoot videos, especially the 10-bit recording as well as 15 stops of dynamic range that will allow you to really dial in the type of video you want to shoot and how you want it to look. You also get in-built colour profiles that will allow you to choose a specific grade of colour based on your preference, and if that is not what you want, you can just shoot in S-Log3 and then grade it later.

Sony has also included a flip-out screen that can tilt on various angles, making it excellent for vlogging, not to mention, this camera does not have any overheating issues that come up because of the recording limitations as you can record as long as you have space in your memory card or your camera is not running out of battery.

The camera is fairly priced as well, and this moment, you can pre-order this camera for $3,498. for the body only or if you want it with the 160GB CF-Express Type A card, that is going to set you back a $3,846. Not a bad price for a camera that is able to do so much.