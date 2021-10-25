Sonic the Hedgehog 2022’s Locations Are Reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Terrain Type Will Impact Speed – Rumor

Sonic the Hedgehog 2022, rumored to be officially named Sonic Rangers, looks very high budget, and it will feature some new gameplay mechanics never seen before in the franchise.

Dakiii, a writer for Tails Channel, one of the most popular Sonic the Hedgehog websites, shared some new details on the next entry in the series coming from an alleged playtester in a video. According to this playtester, the next entry in the series looks very high budget, with locations reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and a new model for Sonic that apparently looks great.

Total War: Warhammer III’s Latest Trailer Reveals Grand Cathay Gameplay

This play tester also revealed some Sonic the Hedgehog 2022 gameplay details. Apparently, the game will not feature multiple playable characters and Wisps, and it will be possible to purchase new special moves from a dedicated shop. Additionally, locations in the game will feature different types of terrain that will impact speed. As a whole, the game feels like a mix between Sonic Adventure and Sonic Lost World.

While the source seems to be reliable, according to Dakiii, we have to take everything revealed in the video with a grain of salt. Producer Takahashi Iizuka did say back in June that the game will hopefully lay the foundation for future games in the series, so there's no doubt that the next entry in the series will feature a bigger scope and new gameplay mechanics, but if they are indeed the ones revealed today only time will tell.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2022 is currently in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.