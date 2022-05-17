Sonic Origins New Gameplay Footage Showcases Missions and More

New Sonic Origins gameplay has been shared online, providing a new look at all the games included in the collection and more.

The new footage, which has been originally shown during Rulicon 2022 a few days ago, briefly shows gameplay from all the games included in the collection as well as some of the new missions that will allow players to collect coins and unlock additional content, the new menus and more.

Sonic Origins launches on June 23rd on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.