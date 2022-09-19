Menu
Company

Sonic Frontiers Will Run at 60 FPS Only on PlayStation 5 – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Sep 19, 2022, 05:21 AM EDT
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers will run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and presumably Xbox Series X, according to a new report from Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Speaking on Twitter, @tadanohi reported that they have spoken with a representative at the game's booth during TGS 2022 who confirmed that the next entry in the series by SEGA will run on Playstation 5 at 4K, 30FPS and 1080p, 60 FPS, the PlayStation 4 version at 1080p, 30 FPS and the Nintendo Switch version at 720p, 30 FPS in both docked and handheld modes.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Like a Dragon: Ishin Was Considered to Be Impossible to Localize; Will Not Feature English Dub

Unfortunately, @tadanohi hasn't asked about the Sonic Frontiers Xbox Series X|S version, but it's safe to assume that the game will run at the same resolution and framerate as the PlayStation 5 release at least on Xbox Series X.

As SEGA and Sonic Team have yet to confirm these Sonic Frontiers specs, we must take this report with a grain of salt. If confirmed, they will be very disappointing, especially regarding the framerate for the previous generation version of the game, considering how fast Sonic games are.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th worldwide. You can learn more about the game by watching a recent overview trailer.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Sonic Frontiers
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 290

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order