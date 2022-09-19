Sonic Frontiers Will Run at 60 FPS Only on PlayStation 5 – Rumor

Sonic Frontiers will run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and presumably Xbox Series X, according to a new report from Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Speaking on Twitter, @tadanohi reported that they have spoken with a representative at the game's booth during TGS 2022 who confirmed that the next entry in the series by SEGA will run on Playstation 5 at 4K, 30FPS and 1080p, 60 FPS, the PlayStation 4 version at 1080p, 30 FPS and the Nintendo Switch version at 720p, 30 FPS in both docked and handheld modes.

Unfortunately, @tadanohi hasn't asked about the Sonic Frontiers Xbox Series X|S version, but it's safe to assume that the game will run at the same resolution and framerate as the PlayStation 5 release at least on Xbox Series X.

As SEGA and Sonic Team have yet to confirm these Sonic Frontiers specs, we must take this report with a grain of salt. If confirmed, they will be very disappointing, especially regarding the framerate for the previous generation version of the game, considering how fast Sonic games are.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th worldwide. You can learn more about the game by watching a recent overview trailer.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!