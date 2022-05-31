Sonic Frontiers New Gameplay Shows Off Action and New Enemies, More to Come in June

Late last year, Sega gave us our first taste of Sonic Frontiers, their ambitious new attempt to make a Breath-of-the-Wild-style open-world adventure for the blue hedgehog. The first trailer provided a quick peek at some of the game’s impressive open-world vistas, but not much in the way of actual gameplay. Well, we now have a brief look at the blue blur’s latest in action, courtesy of IGN.

The new Sonic Frontiers footage shows off some new enemy types, including what appears to be a huge boss, as well as some hints about exploration, as we see Sonic grinding on rails and seemingly activating part of the game’s map by running on a circular treadmill. While we only get a few seconds of footage, overall, navigation and combat does look fairly polished for a Sonic game. Could this be the hedgehog’s big 3D breakthrough? Hopefully we’ll learn more soon, as IGN is promising to roll out more footage and impressions throughout June. Check out the teaser trailer for yourself, below.

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Plans for Year 7 Season 2; Yakuza Collaboration Announced

Looks… fairly promising! I know, I know, I shouldn’t get my hopes up, but as an old Genesis kid, I’ll never fully give up on Sonic. Need to know more? For now, this basic Sonic Frontiers description is all we have…

Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog‘s newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands—landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! Journey into new realms.

Sonic Frontiers blasts onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch during the 2022 holiday season. What do you think? Excited? Or are you not letting yourself get sucked into the Sonic cycle again?