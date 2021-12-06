Sonic Frontiers Domain Has Been Registered, Hinting at Imminent Announcement

A Sonic Frontiers web domain has been registered recently, hinting at an imminent announcement.

The new domain, which can be accessed by going here, currently shows a 403 Access Denied error code, but the timing of the registration seems to hint that the next entry in the series by SEGA will be announced soon, also considering the franchise's Steam page has been recently updated to include one more game.

Very little is currently known about Sonic Frontiers. The game, which was announced earlier this year, still has to receive an official name, but a retracted press release originally confirmed the name to be Sonic Rangers. A recent trademark filing, however, suggests that the Rangers name was dropped in favor of another.

While little is known about Sonic Frontiers, it seems like the game will try to innovate the formula in some way, as Sonic producer Takahashi Iizuka hopes the game will have the same lasting influence as Sonic Adventure.

The new title in development is progressing towards a 2022 release, so I can’t really call it an Anniversary title. However, Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release, so in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team.

Sonic Frontiers has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.