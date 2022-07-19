Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Launched by Qualcomm

Qualcomm today has launched two new platforms for upcoming wearables; the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. The company has mentioned that the new platform has been redesigned by the group, and the company has been hard at work developing these platforms for over three years and the results are impressive, to say the least.

Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Are the Future of Wearables

First things first, Qualcomm claims that these platforms are going to deliver much better performance along with extended battery life. The company also promised a dramatically better user experience but also headlining innovation when it comes to power consumption.

Moving further, the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 will bring ultra-low power Bluetooth and low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and audio. The hybrid architecture also helps low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate. The chip is brand new, and uses a 4nm fabrication, along with a 22nm co-processor. The chips are also using a brand new modem, RFFE, and Bluetooth as well.

The Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 will essentially allow manufacturers to develop products quickly and with better specialization. As a matter of fact, Qualcomm's focus seems to be on the fracturing wearable ecosystem. In addition to the mainstream smartwatches, the company has mentioned segments such as kids, seniors, and health, as well as enterprise wearables.

According to Qualcomm, they are already working on a number of parents to implement the latest chipsets In August, Oppo will launch the first smartwatch powered by the new chipsets.

In addition to that, Mobvoi will be the first one to debut the Snapdragon W5 Plus platform and will be featured on a new TicWatch that will launch this fall. Needless to say, you should expect both of the chipsets to deliver great performance moving forward.