Slack Launches Redesign with New Navigation and Customizable Sidebar

Slack has started rolling out a brand new redesign for its desktop app. The design includes a customizable sidebar, new navigation layout, new shortcuts menu, compose button and much more.

Slack Gets a New Design

In a blog post, Slack announced that it has started its rollout for a new design aimed at improving collaboration and organization. The app will also be easier to use after these updates by putting various features in easy reach. Highlights of these new features include the following:

Navigate channels and search across your organization with a new navigation bar

Discover key conversations, files, apps and more—all at the top of your sidebar

Start a message from anywhere with a handy new compose button

Organize channels, messages and apps into custom, collapsible sections (you know, like folders)

Take swift action with your apps through shortcuts. Hasta la vista, context switching.

Navigation Bar

The new navigation makes it easy to perform quick searches and switch between conversations. The sidebar now contains quick-links to threads, notifications and files as well as a new compose button to quickly start new conversations or groups.

Next, you’ll see a new compose button at the top right of your sidebar, and it’s a convenient new way to begin a message. If your attention is needed elsewhere, the draft is saved for later. pic.twitter.com/8RgggJQReM — Slack (@SlackHQ) March 18, 2020

Sidebar Organization

The longer you use Slack, the more your sidebar gets messy. Thankfully, the sidebar now supports easy drag and drop customization so you can decide which project gets the top priority. Channels and people can be grouped in sections, which are only visible to you, allowing you to organize your view as you see fit. Of course, you can even add emojis to the sidebar.

Note that this feature will only be available for paid customers.

First up, all paid teams can now organize channels, messages, and apps into custom, collapsible sections. Think of them like super sophisticated folders. pic.twitter.com/8PB5Cvgf9y — Slack (@SlackHQ) March 18, 2020

Shortcuts Menu

Slack users know that they can quickly access apps through ‘/‘ commands, but is it not the easiest method to access apps for most users. A new lightning bolt icon will now be visible next to the messages field, which will provide quick access to apps. It will also provide access to Slack features like calls, reminders and workflows. Slack says that more app shortcuts will be added over time.

And finally, shortcuts. This dapper little lightning bolt sits at the left of your message input field, and makes all-important tools a little more get-at-able. The shortcuts button lets you find and launch apps, all without switching context. pic.twitter.com/mGCzrXl51T — Slack (@SlackHQ) March 18, 2020

Other features

The Slack design blog has a good rundown of all the new design updates, which include new animations, native-looking navigation bars for Windows and Mac, and themes that allow complete personalization of the new design. Make sure to check it out for more details.

These new changes have started rolling out to customers and will take a few weeks to be available to everyone. Once the rollout is complete, Slack will focus on update its mobile version with the same new features.