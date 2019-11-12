Skyrim New Texture Pack Introduces 8K Textures Made With 3D Scans

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim has been released eight years ago for the first time, but modders are not yet done improving the game, and the latest texture pack released for the game proves how alive the modding community still is even after so many years since the game's release.

The new texture pack is the Septentrional Landscapes LE pack, which introduces impressive 8K textures to the game. These textures have been made with 3D scans, and look amazing. You can download the texture pack here.

The same modder, winedave, also made other impressive texture packs, which can be downloaded by going here.

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim has been originally released back in 2011, followed by a Special Edition that has been released in 2016.

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.