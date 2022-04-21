Sketchy Rumor Suggests iPhone 14 Pro Will Come With a Faster USB 3.0 Lightning Connector

Apple is reluctant to switch the Lightning port on the iPhone with a USB-C connector. While the company shifted to the modern USB-C connector on the MacBook and iPad models. the new standard remains absent on the iPhone. Previously, it was reported that Apple will not incorporate a USB-C port with the iPhone 14 models. However, a sketch rumor claims that Apple's iPhone 14 models will keep the Lightning port but some models will feature faster data transfer speeds with USB 3.0.

Sketchy Rumor Claims Apple Might Bring Faster Data Transfer Speeds With a Lightning Connector on iPhone 14 Pro Models

The news was shared by iDropNews, suggesting that the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a USB 3.0 Lightning connector for faster speeds. Apple launched its first iPad Pro model back in 2015 that featured a USB 3.0 Lightning port. However, Apple did not update the iPhone with the technology. If Apple is not looking to bring the USB-C port with the iPhone 14 models, it makes sense to introduce a faster Lightning connector.

The Lightning connector normally operates at USB 2.0 speeds, but it’s not technically limited to that, and Apple engineers are working on 3.0 speeds for the iPhone 14 Pro connector. So that would solve the main problem creatives have now.

At this point, the iPhone 13 models feature a Lightning connector with USB 2.0 technology. Currently, iPhone models can only transfer data at the speed of 480 Mbps. If Apple goes ahead with a USB 3.0 Lightning connector, the data transfer speeds could jump up to 5 Gbps. The move would also make sense because Apple introduced a new 4K ProRes format. With the new format, file sizes have more than doubled in size.

It would be a welcome addition if Apple plans to bring a USB 3.0 speed with the iPhone 14 series. Take note that the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know in the comments.