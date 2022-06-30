Skate 4 Shows Off Promising “Pre-Pre-Pre-Alpha” Footage, Signups for Insider Playtests Open

Fans of EA’s Skate franchise are used to being kept in the dark, but even they have their limits. A new game was announced back in 2020, but since then, a brief teaser video has been the extent of the new information. That said, rumors that we might soon see more have been churning, and sure enough, today EA and Canadian developer Full Circle dropped new “pre-pre-pre-alpha” gameplay.

As you would expect given the pre-pre-pre-alpha label, the footage is very early, with much of it lacking any sort of textures, but what we see appears promising. The action looks fluid, the level design is varied, and we see many players skating at once, hinting at a heavy multiplayer focus. Towards the end we see some more complete textured footage, which shows off some style and nice clothes physics. Check it out for yourself, below.

Ubisoft and Other Quebec Game Studios May Feel the Pinch from New French Language Laws

Again, it’s still early, but it looks like the game is shaping up fairly well. Eager to go hands on? Well, EA has announced a Skate insider program, which will give lucky players an opportunity to test the game out early…

We told you we’re back, and we’re still working on it - but it’s time for you to see what we’ve been up to. It’s still early, but we want to get this right and that means we want you to be a part of it. As a skate. insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey. We need to scale access to skate. gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play. The skate. insider playtests will be closed playtests for anyone selected to participate. Sharing any videos, captures, screenshots or streaming of anything in the game is prohibited. Please make sure to read the full terms and conditions before signing up.

You can sign up for the Skate insider program, right here.

Platforms and a release window have yet to be revealed for the new Skate. What are your thoughts? Liking what you’re seeing?