SK Hynix Intros CXL-based Computational Memory Solution At The OCP Global Summit

Back in August, SK Hynix created the first DDR5 DRAM Compute Express Link or CXL memory which utilizes an interconnect protocol based on PCIe connections to assist with HPC system efficiency across various components, such as memory, GPU, and also the accelerator for AI solutions. CMS, or CXL-based Computational Memory Solution, will improve performance and energy efficiency and see use in HPC "infra systems."

SK Hynix & SK Telecom join forces to create the CMS that will utilize SK Hynix's new CXL memory solution

The adaptability of CXL technology is shown in its ability to increase memory size by using the system's solid-state drive and GPU. The SK Hynix CMS will allow the client to utilize the advancements in extensive data analysis systems' machine learning and "data filtering computation functions."

SK hynix Introduces Industry’s First CXL-based Computational Memory Solution (CMS) at the OCP Global Summit. Image source: SK Hynix.

"When introducing new technologies and their solutions to the market, it is important to prove their value from the customer’s point of view, but the possible scope of collaboration with customers is relatively limited, especially for data-center server areas. In that sense, collaboration with SK Telecom provided a great opportunity to bring the CMS into reality. SK Telecom’s experience in AI/Big Data-based service infrastructure development and operations was reflected in each part of the development process."

— Park Kyoung, Head of Memory System Research, SK Hynix

2 of 9

SK Hynix and SK Telecom worked together to design a CXL platform that can apply CMS to work alongside CMS-based Lightning DB, an analytic data platform located in memory.

"It is common for hardware solutions of a new concept to take a considerable amount of time to prove their effectiveness from a software application’s point of view. But this time, meaningful computations for SK Telecom’s actual application services were selected, which helped us save a significant amount of time by jointly performing all processes from structure design of hardware-software to development and verification. As we verified the performance improvements of the solutions, we plan to apply them to screening tasks that increase accuracy in large-scale AI learning data in the future and use them to strengthen the competitiveness of SK Telecom’s AI service."

— Yang Seung-ji, Vice President and Head of Vision R&D, SK Telecom

The new prototype for the CXL-based memory solution by SK Hynix and SK Telecom is currently on display at the Open Compute Project Global Summit, followed by the SK Tech Summit in Korea next month.