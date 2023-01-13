SK hynix Develops 1anm DDR5 DRAM, Optimized for 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs

SK hynix Inc. informed today that its 1anm DDR5 server memory, which uses the 4th Gen 10 nm process technology, has been validated on the Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable CPUs that launched a few days ago. This validation is a first for the industry. The DDR5 from SK Hynix uses a EUV, or extreme ultraviolet, lithography process.

SK hynix collaborates with Intel to receive initial validation for 1anm DDR5 DRAM on the 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors

Since the new Intel 4th Xeon Scalable CPU is expected to be the next step in the industry due to the expected demand increase for higher-performing memory modules, industry specialists believe that the new memory generation will achieve consumer necessities and will become an industry-standard in a shorter amount of time.

The validation of the 1anm DDR5 compatibility by Intel for its newest processor that supports DDR5 for the first time is monumental. We will seek a fast turnaround in the semiconductor memory industry by actively responding to the growing server market through DDR5, which is already in mass production. — SK hynix

Additionally, SK hynix and Intel have published a white paper covering DDR5 memory, showcasing the technology's qualities and the documented performance of the 1anm DDR5.

The company is in close cooperation with a number of customers for wider adoption of DDR5 following the launch of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and will strengthen its leadership in the ever-growing server market. — Sungsoo Ryu, Head of DRAM Product Planning, SK hynix

SK hynix's DDR5 reduces carbon emissions with its individual wattage performance. The new DDR5 limits power consumption by twenty percent when compared to its predecessor, the DDR4, and offers a peak boost performance of seventy percent.

2 of 9

Dr. Dimitrios Ziakas, VP of Memory & I/O Technologies at Intel Corporation, states, "Intel has been working diligently with SK hynix, JEDEC, and the industry to bring DDR5 to life from initial inception to the scalable, reliable memory subsystem at the heart of our latest processor technology. The 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor takes advantage of DDR5 enhanced memory features to deliver the bandwidth, performance, and scaling capacity our data center customers need across a vast array of workloads and applications."

News Source: TechPowerUP