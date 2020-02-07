Silicon Power Announces the Stream S07 External Hard Drive

Silicon Power's latest 3.5" external hard drive, the Stream S07, this external hard drive blends design with function. This external HDD is intended to be reminiscent of a stone and offer capacities of up to 8 TB. With both the fantastic design, fast speed, and large capacities can make this drive your cornerstone for storage.

The Stream S07 offers fantastic design along this external HDD utilizing a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Interface!

The design of this external HDD was carefully designed after a stone, which is a symbol of durability and longevity. Like most stones, the front of this external hard drive has a crack, and this crack is not only a design choice, this crack also serves as a ventilation source to keep the drive running cool. This Stream S07 comes with built-in neon blue LED lights, and it serves as a transfer status indicator that runs through the crack.

The Storage Capacities

This drive can offer up to 8 TB of storage capacity, which is up to 1.3 million photos ( when each photo is 6 MB in size) or 3.2 million e-books (2.5 MB per e-book). The 8 TB drive can hold up to 800 4K Ultra HD movies (100 GB per video) or connect this external hard drive to your compatible Smart TB and record your favorite movies and TV shows directly on to the drive and play them back whenever you like. This larger space allows you to enjoy the freedom of living your life on your time or use this drive to improve your computer's or device's performance by freeing up space on its internal hard drive when you transfer unneeded files to the Stream S07.

This drive uses the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, the Stream S07 delivers swift transfer speeds, up to 5 GB per second. When you connect it to your PC, Laptop, Game Console, or other compatible devices for storage expansion, this USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface allows for speedy access for the larger drives.

The Stream S07 offers flexible configuration options, the Stream S07 was thoughtfully designed to be placed either flat or upright, which allows the design of the Stream S07 to shine.