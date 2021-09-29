Silicon Lottery Announces It’s Shutting Down Business Next Month, End of An Era For Intel & AMD Pre-Binned CPU Sales!

Silicon Lottery has announced that it will be shutting down its business, marking an end to its pre-binned Intel and AMD CPU sales.

Silicon Lottery has been operating for several years and has offered several pre-binned variants of Intel and AMD CPUs. The company started offering AMD CPUs with the launch of 1st Gen Ryzen but has been offering Intel CPUs all the way back to Skylake. The company has now announced that the business will be coming to an end next month.

We will be closing our store at the end of October. Thanks to all of our customers over the years for being so awesome!https://t.co/jEAPcM6lB0 — Silicon Lottery (@SiliconLottery) September 28, 2021

The company has cited several reasons why they are shutting down. Both Intel and AMD already offer tighter bins on their top-end SKUs leaving little headroom for overclocking to be achieved & Intel has moved to a solder-TIM since their 9th Generation CPUs, making delidding pretty much a pointless thing in terms of achieving better cooling. Silicon Lottery also states that the short supply of CPUs has taken a huge toll on their business and they couldn't handle the delays in shipments any longer.

With that said, the last Intel Rocket Lake pre-binned CPUs that are listed (although out of stock) will be sold till 31st October 2021 while orders and delidding services will be delivered to customers by 30th November 2021. Silicon Lottery's primary customers were overclockers and enthusiasts who didn't have to go through several samples to get a golden chip but now, they would have to do so purely on luck. Following is the full statement by Silicon Lottery: