Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition 2.0 Gets Installer, Launcher, and Audio Fix

Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition was recently updated to version 2.0, which introduces a number of important features to the enhancement project.

For example, there is now an installer program that makes the installation process much easier. Similarly, Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition can now be fully configured before launching the game through a handy launcher tool.

Then there's the highly anticipated audio fix for the skipping sound that affected all modern PCs with multicore CPUs. Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition now features a custom streaming audio engine that resolves this and also fixes the stutter in cutscenes dialogues. Additionally, the FMV enhancement pack has been further improved by taking advantage of the latest in AI upscaling technology.

You can read the full changelog below, or watch the video recap right after the update notes.