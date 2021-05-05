Signal Uses Facebook Ads Against It, Facebook Returns the Favor by Banning Them

Signal is the private messaging app that experienced its popularity rising due to WhatsApp's new terms and conditions. However, it now seems like the service is finally playing on the offense as far as Facebook's platforms are concerned.

Signal managed to craft a clever yet scary ad on Instagram so they can highlight just how much personal data Facebook's platforms collect from their users. The ad would display some of the information collected about the viewer, which the advertising platform uses,” Signal mentioned in a blog post, this signals that the ad was actually personalized for every single person seeing it.

The ads were to use the same format, in which they were going to show your occupation, relationship status, location, hobbies, and personal information. The results would have been startling for many users who were normally not expecting this to happen. Signal shared a few examples of the ads, and honestly, I would have been terrified.

“Facebook is more than willing to sell visibility into people’s lives, unless it’s to tell people about how their data is being used,” Signal went on to talk about. The blog also showed a screenshot that confirms that Facebook has banned Signal's account; you can have a look at it yourself.

The news of Signal being banned is nothing new as Apple and Facebook have been at it for some time. Considering how Instagram and Facebook have "threatened" users to turn on tracking to prevent Facebook from charging the users for using their services.

So far, no justification or word has arrived from Facebook. We are not really sure how this is going to play out, either. Let's see how long Signal is banned from posting ads, but whatever the case might be, this situation only raises a lot more concerns about the amount of data Facebook collects.