Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition Launches Early On May 21st

Atlus has officially revealed that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will be arriving in North America on May 25th, confirming the accidental leaks by the ESRB earlier this week. Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that the ESRB listing mentioned a PC release and it can finally be revealed that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will be making its way to Steam alongside its console counterparts.

The May 25th release for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will include the base game for $49.99. However, if you want to spend a little bit more for the title, Atlus will also be offering a Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99 that includes the following bits of additional content as well as a four-day early access to start playing on May 21st.. Offerings such as the Merciful Mode (Easy Mode) will be available for all as a free DLC rather than being locked to the Digital Deluxe Edition. Atlus has confirmed that the DLC will be available separately and while no pricing was given, we anticipate the DLC packs to be priced in line with the Japanese release (roughly $10 for the Maniax Pack, $2-3 per BGM pack, and $3-5 for each of the Macca fundraising Master's Expectation and EXP grimoire boosting Little Master's Mercy maps).

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes: Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series

Chronicle Pack Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL Difficulty Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack "Little Master's Mercy" "Master's Expectation"

Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack "BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®" (2 songs) "BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II" (2 songs) "BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV" (2 songs) "BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse" (2 songs)

*Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will also feature patches and other improvements that were not available for the launch of the Japanese release. We've reached out to our partners at Atlus to inquire the upcoming release will feature any new improvements beyond what's already been released in Japan. Most notably, the 1.02 patch for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster added the feature to shuffle and inherit skills during demon fusions. Further enhancements to the console performance greatly reduced lag that was introduced with the initial release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) beginning May 25th, or four days earlier on May 21st with the purchase of the $69.99 Digital Deluxe Edition.