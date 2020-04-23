New World of Warcraft Shadowlands Screenshots New Revendreth Zone Alongside the Expansion’s World and Zone Maps
A set of new World of Warcraft Shadowlands screenshots has surfaced online, showing off the new Revendreth zone alongside the expansion’s world and zone maps.
Earlier this month we already shared some screenshots of the first zone that players will enter in the upcoming expansion, Bastion, and today we wanted to share some new screenshots from another new realm in Shadowlands, Revendreth – the realm shrouded in darkness and home to the venthyr, the harvesters of sin. In Revendreth, players will find the expansion's first new raid and the Hall of Attonement dungeon.
Check out the screenshots, courtesy of Icy Veins, down below:
Shadowlands' latest alpha build also added the expansion's world and zone maps to the game. We've included these down below as well (also courtesy of Icy Veins):
As can be seen on the world map, Oribos will be the main hub were players can teleport from to the other zones.
World of Warcraft Shadowlands has yet to receive an official release date but the expansion is slated for a release later this year. The closed alpha kicked off earlier this month.
World of Warcraft players entering the fabled Shadowlands will find the realms of the dead in upheaval. Under the normal order, departed souls were delivered to a realm appropriate to the lives they led, but now, all souls are being funneled into the Maw, where the most wicked are damned to suffer for eternity. As they seek to right the cycle and uncover the extent of Sylvanas’ designs, players will forge bonds with the Covenants who hold domain over different planes within the Shadowlands:
- The steadfast Kyrian of Bastion, whose discipline and duty compels them to safeguard souls from the mortal realm as they pass into the Shadowlands.
- The mysterious Night Fae of Ardenweald, who fiercely defend the spirits of nature from those who would deprive them of rebirth.
- The cunning Venthyr of Revendreth, who feast on the souls of the prideful and vain in a gothic realm of opulence and torment.
- The warlike Necrolords of Maldraxxus, who forge the undead armies that serve as the first line of defense for the Shadowlands and honor those who seek power and glory in battle.
