SEGA Will Further Develop Past IPs With More Remakes, Remasters and Reboots; 13 Games Will Be Shipped in Next Financial Year

Japanese publisher SEGA will further develop past IPs by releasing more remasters, remakes, and reboots.

In its latest financial report, the Japanese publisher outlined its core strategies for the next 3 and 5 years, which includes digging deeper into key properties like Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Persona, and Total War and actively leveraging past IPs and further developing them with remasters, remakes and reboots.

Total War: Warhammer III 2022 Roadmap Includes Immortal Empires, New Mod Tools, More

The core strategies of the new medium-term plan center around digging deeper into key existing IPs like Sonic, PHANTASY STAR, YAKUZA (Ryu ga Gotoku), Persona, and Total War and offering these to global markets. We are also taking up the challenge of “Super Games” within five years. Also, given our large pool of IPs that enjoy strong global recognition, we will actively leverage past IPs and further develop them, that is, by means of remasters, remakes, reboots, etc.

Additionally, SEGA is expected to release 13 new games during the next financial year (March 2022 - March 2023). As of now we only know of four of these titles - Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontier, Soul Hackers 2, and Two Point Campus, five if we count the recently released Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, so there are still plenty of games left to be announced. If some of these titles are indeed remakes, there is a very good chance that the rumored Persona 3 Portable remaster is among them, considering the series is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The full latest SEGA financial report can be found on the SEGA Sammy official website.