SEGA Tops Metacritic’s 2021 Publisher Rankings

By
Metacritic Publisher Rankings

Credits to Metacritic

Metacritic has published its 2021 Publisher Rankings, featuring a surprise on top of the chart, SEGA, which was propelled by Persona 5 Royal and Yakuza 0. Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive actually had a higher average Metascore, but it lacked SEGA's two great games mentioned above.

On the other hand, big companies like Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive didn't even make it into the Top 20; Bethesda Softworks ranked 16th, Ubisoft 14th, Square Enix 11th, while Nintendo narrowly made the Top 10 at the 9th place. Microsoft arrived 6th thanks to Flight Simulator and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, while Activision Blizzard secured 5th place through the releases of  Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition Launches Early On May 21st

Sony had a great year with The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls and Dreams, though it also published the disappointing Predator: The Hunting Grounds, ending up in the fourth spot. Lastly, the podium is completed by CAPCOM which had another great year (Resident Evil 3 Remake, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne).

In order to be listed in these Publisher Rankings, a company had to release a minimum of five distinct titles throughout 2020. The following four factors have contributed to the chart, with the first one counting slightly more than the others.

  • (1) Average Metascore for all games released in 2020
    150 possible points (awarded at 1.5 x the average Metascore)
  • (2) % of scored products with good reviews (Metascore of at least 75)
    100 possible points (ex: 80% good = 80 points)
  • (3) % of scored products with bad reviews (49 or lower; in this case, a lower % is better)
    100 possible points (ex: 20% bad = 80 points)
  • (4) Number of "great" titles (Metascore of 90 or higher, min. 7 reviews)
    Awarded as 5 bonus points for each distinct title with a 90+ score
GAME PUBLISHER RANKINGS, 2020 RELEASES
Metascore Good Games Bad Games Great Games
Publisher Avg. Pts. % Pts. % Pts. # Pts. Total Pts.
1 Sega 81.6 122.4 95% 94.7 0% 100.0 2 10.0 327.2
2 Annapurna Interactive 81.9 122.9 100% 100.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 322.9
3 Capcom 80.3 120.5 93% 93.3 0% 100.0 0 0.0 313.8
4 Sony 79.8 119.7 79% 78.9 0% 100.0 2 10.0 308.6
5 Activision Blizzard 79.9 119.9 87% 86.7 0% 100.0 0 0.0 306.6
6 Microsoft 78.6 118.0 65% 65.4 0% 100.0 2 10.0 293.3
7 Aksys Games 76.7 115.0 75% 75.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 290.0
8 No More Robots 77.2 115.8 71% 71.4 0% 100.0 0 0.0 287.2
9 Nintendo 75.4 113.0 67% 66.7 0% 100.0 1 5.0 284.7
10 Devolver Digital 74.6 111.9 59% 59.1 0% 100.0 0 0.0 271.0
11 Square Enix 75.3 113.0 53% 52.6 0% 100.0 1 5.0 270.6
12 Xseed 72.8 109.2 60% 60.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 269.2
13 505 Games 74.0 111.0 60% 60.0 4% 96.0 0 0.0 267.0
14 Ubisoft 74.8 112.2 54% 53.8 0% 100.0 0 0.0 266.0
15 Focus Home Interactive 72.5 108.7 57% 57.1 0% 100.0 0 0.0 265.9
16 Bethesda Softworks 74.7 112.0 60% 60.0 7% 93.3 0 0.0 265.4
17 Team17 74.8 112.2 52% 51.7 0% 100.0 0 0.0 264.0
18 Humble 75.7 113.5 50% 50.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 263.5
19 Sold Out 74.3 111.5 42% 41.7 0% 100.0 0 0.0 253.1
20 Raw Fury 71.2 106.8 45% 45.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 251.8
21 Electronic Arts 72.6 108.9 44% 43.8 3% 96.9 0 0.0 249.5
22 Take-Two Interactive 71.4 107.1 40% 40.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 247.1
23 Koch Media 72.2 108.3 38% 37.8 2% 97.8 0 0.0 243.8
24 NIS America 70.4 105.6 38% 38.1 0% 100.0 0 0.0 243.7
25 SNK 70.6 105.9 38% 37.5 0% 100.0 0 0.0 243.4
26 Playism 68.7 103.0 38% 37.5 0% 100.0 0 0.0 240.5
27 THQ Nordic 72.1 108.2 32% 31.6 0% 100.0 0 0.0 239.8
28 Digerati 73.0 109.5 25% 25.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 234.5
29 Kalypso 69.7 104.6 29% 28.6 0% 100.0 0 0.0 233.1
30 Daedalic Entertainment 70.1 105.2 27% 27.3 0% 100.0 0 0.0 232.4
31 Headup Games 73.6 110.4 20% 20.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 230.4
32 Koei Tecmo 70.1 105.1 20% 20.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 225.1
33 PQube 69.3 103.9 35% 35.3 18% 82.4 0 0.0 221.5
34 Curve Digital 65.3 98.0 31% 30.8 8% 92.3 0 0.0 221.1
35 QubicGames 67.2 100.8 20% 20.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 220.8
36 ININ Games 67.2 100.8 20% 20.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 220.8
37 Nacon 65.7 98.5 21% 21.2 3% 97.0 0 0.0 216.7
38 Bandai Namco 65.8 98.7 19% 18.6 7% 93.0 0 0.0 210.3
39 All in! Games 66.4 99.5 10% 10.0 0% 100.0 0 0.0 209.5
40 Wired Productions 65.1 97.6 30% 30.0 20% 80.0 0 0.0 207.6
41 Ratalaika Games 57.7 86.5 13% 12.5 13% 87.5 0 0.0 186.5
42 Merge Games 57.9 86.8 19% 18.8 25% 75.0 0 0.0 180.5
43 Modus Games 60.1 90.1 5% 5.0 15% 85.0 0 0.0 180.1
44 Blowfish Studios 62.5 93.8 8% 8.3 25% 75.0 0 0.0 177.2
45 tinyBuild 59.1 88.7 0% 0.0 18% 81.8 0 0.0 170.5
46 Silesia Games 54.3 81.5 0% 0.0 20% 80.0 0 0.0 161.5
47 No Gravity Games 55.3 83.0 0% 0.0 33% 66.7 0 0.0 149.7
48 Ultimate Games 49.4 74.2 13% 12.5 50% 50.0 0 0.0 136.7

