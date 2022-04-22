SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online New Additions Include Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Shining Force II

Three new games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online service a few hours ago, Nintendo confirmed.

The three new Genesis titles that have been added are Shining Force II, one of the best tactical role-playing games ever released, Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, a unique take on the series' classic formula and Space Harrier II, direct sequel of the classic arcade game by SEGA.

Shining Force II – Joins the original Shining Force in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you’re tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land. Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball – Dr. Robotnik’s fortress is a giant pinball machine! Help Sonic spin, bounce and bump through four different pinball zones made up of glittering caverns, slimy sewers, boiling lava. and monstrous machinery to collect the Chaos Emeralds and save the inhabitants of Mobius from a mountain of trouble. Space Harrier II – Become the heroic Space Harrier and battle a bevy of wicked creatures in this frantic and challenging action game, which was one of the original launch titles for the SEGA Genesis!

The SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online service is only available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. More information on it can be found on Nintendo's official website.