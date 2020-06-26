Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Chair Available Now in Limited Quantities

The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair was just announced to be the product of a partnership between renowned gaming chair maker Secretlab and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD PROJEKT RED.

Based on the Secretlab 2020 series, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair features cold cure foam, a full-length backrest recline, and a multi-tilt mechanism. It's available now, though only in limited quantities as the chair will get a wider release alongside the game's launch (recently delayed to November 19th). The Titan model is meant for larger users (between 175 and 200cm and up to 130kg), while the Omega model should be a better fit for the average user.

Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, said:

Together with CD PROJEKT RED’s design team, we drew inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077’s iconic visuals of the future to create the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair. It combines the defining elements of the Cyberpunk universe with the engineering and technology of the Secretlab 2020 Series and is a must-have for gamers looking to complete their collection of Cyberpunk memorabilia. We can’t wait for players to experience true comfort on a chair inspired by their favorite game.

Take a better look at this stylish chair in the official images below.