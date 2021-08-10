OnePlus Nord 2 Explodes Again, but Victim Thankfully Comes out Unscathed

In just a small time span, a second OnePlus Nord 2 has exploded, and that is far from a positive look for the company. If this problem persists, then OnePlus might have to issue a massive recall of this model.

Twitter User Claims the OnePlus Nord 2 Belonged to His Father, but Has Not Uploaded Any Proof

According to Shubham Srivastava’s screenshot below, the OnePlus Nord 2 was gifted to his father, and given his reaction, he is not too happy with what has transpired. However, the Twitter user has not uploaded any images of the exploded smartphone, and the tweet posted by him surrounding the incident has been deleted. With no proof provided, we do not know what to make of this, but his actions could mean that OnePlus may have approached him privately.

Previously, when the OnePlus Nord 2 battery exploded, the tweets were later deleted, so one would assume the company would have spoken to the owner and offered a compensation for their loss in exchange for deleting the tweets in an attempt to cover up the incident. Unfortunately, the images were scattered around the internet before the news could be buried, but not this time, OnePlus may have been a little efficient in its approach.

The smartphone maker has provided the following statement to MySmartPrice. Our only hope is that for the company’s sake, these successive incidents do not lead to a massive recall of the OnePlus Nord 2, which would result in a massive loss for the manufacturer.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing. We would like to assure our customers that our products undergo thorough quality and safety tests, including various levels of pressure and impact tests, to ensure they are up to industry-leading standards and remain safe to use.”

News Source: MySmartPrice