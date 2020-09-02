Seagate announced an update to its IronWolf and IronWolf Pro Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive lines, aimed at home and small office environments, with new 18TB capacity HDD and new SATA SSD models. These new drives deliver unrivaled speed, capacity, and stamina to bring reliable, scalable, and consistent performance to NAS solutions.

Seagate IronWolf Drives Updated With 18 TB Model - A High Capacity Drive With Plenty Of Features To Power Your Datacenter

The new 18TB IronWolf Pro is specifically designed and optimized for NAS with AgileArray firmware built on top of CMR technology, delivering consistent RAID performance while enabling multiple, simultaneous users.

The drive offers a high workload rate limit (WRL) of 300TB/year, allowing users to stream, backup, and access more of their NAS data. It also offers a 250 MB/s Sustained Transfer Rate, making it the highest capacity and fastest IronWolf drive in the pack. IronWolf Pro HDDs offer IronWolf Health Management for compatible NAS systems and a five-year limited warranty. The new 18TB IronWolf Pro HDD is available this month for $608.99.

Seagate’s new IronWolf Pro 125 and IronWolf 125 SATA SSDs are NAS-optimized drives that deliver 24x7 endurance and multi-user scalable performance to meet the needs of SMBs, creative professionals, and home office users. IronWolf Pro 125 SSD is tailored for multi-user environments and power users allowing for up to 1 DWPD, Power Loss Data Protection, a five-year limited warranty, and three-year Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services.





IronWolf 125 SSD offers 0.7 DWPD and a five-year limited warranty. Both new SSDs offer Seagate’s IronWolf Health Management with compatible NAS systems, including key partner systems from Synology, Qnap, and Asustor, allowing users to easily monitor their drive’s performance and health.

The new IronWolf 125 SSD is now available in capacities of 250GB ($62.99), 500GB ($83.99), 1TB ($141.99), 2TB ($293.99), and 4TB ($608.99). The IronWolf Pro 125 is also available now in capacities of 240GB ($94.99), 480GB ($136.99), 960GB ($262.99), 1.92TB ($472.99), and 3.84TB ($944.99). These are great drives to have in your NAS system.