Rebel Wolves (Founded by Ex CDPR Devs) Gets NetEase Investment for AAA RPG

Rebel Wolves, the Polish independent studio created earlier this year by former CD Projekt RED developers and other veterans from the Polish game industry, announced today to have received a strategic investment from NetEase, which grants the Chinese company a minority stake. Still, Rebel Wolves is said to retain full operational control and ownership of its in-development IP, a triple-A dark fantasy single-player narrative-driven RPG.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, CEO, Game Director, and Co-Founder of Rebel Wolves, said:

We’re delighted to welcome NetEase Games as our new shareholder and partner. Having one of the leading global game companies get behind our vision is a great confidence boost and validation for the entire team at Rebel Wolves. Funding provided by NetEase was the last missing piece needed to go full throttle. With resources available to build a world-class AAA game, we can now focus on what matters most: development.

We are committed to the idea that ‘the team comes first’ and it guides our decisions on work arrangements, office design, and internal communication. The founding team strongly believes that games can be made in a better way, without burning out and tossing aside the people who created them with real passion and love.

Simon Zhu, President of Global Partnerships and Investments at NetEase Games, added:

It's exceedingly rare to have the opportunity to work with an all-star team from the beginning of their journey. Everyone at NetEase Games has been an admirer of the Rebel Wolves team and their previous work. We quickly discovered our common passion for making great games and their long-term vision for creating a sustainable and creative studio aligns with our strategy of incubating talented creators who are passionate about gaming. We look forward to having a fruitful collaboration with Rebel Wolves and can’t wait to see how the team will leverage their extensive experience to create even more immersive games enjoyed by fans all over the world.

Rebel Wolves is recruiting with support for on-site, hybrid, and remote work. Check out the studio's website for more information on the job openings.