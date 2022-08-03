Menu
Seagate tackles hyperscale workloads with brand-new business-focused Nytro SSDs

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 3, 2022
Seagate announces two brand-new additions to its Nytro portfolio, the Nytro 5550 SSD and Nytro 5350 SSD.

Nytro 5550 and 5350 NVMe SSDs by Seagate offer high performance, efficiency, and improved storage density for data centers

Engineered utilizing Phison technology for superior performance, efficiency, and expanded storage density in data centers, the latest products contain the Seagate Nytro 5050 NVMe SSD series. Offering more computing more efficiently, the new Nytro SSD drives supply a cost-effective solution that eradicates bottlenecks, enhances the quality of service (QoS), and produces the loftiest data integrity and protection levels for enterprise applications.

The Nytro 5350 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD doubles the read throughput of current SAS SSDs, reaching over ten times the bandwidth of SATA systems to enhance QoS. The new drive from Seagate terminates data bottlenecks with blistering up to 7.4GB/s bandwidth and up to 195K IOPS random write speeds up to 1.7M IOPS random read speeds to deliver constant response periods. The Nytro 5350 brings up to 15.36TB in a 15mm form factor and up to 7.68TB in a 7mm form factor with dual port functionality, sustaining both U.2 and U.3 interfaces for active high availability. Nytro 5350 delivers 1 DWPD at 2.5M MTBF for increased persistence for enterprise workloads.

Source: Seagate

The Nytro 5550 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD builds on Nytro 5350 specifications with a method for diverse workloads, random write speeds up to 470K IOPS, and random read speeds up to 1.7M IOPS. Modeling the small form factor and supporting interfaces as the Nytro 5350, the new drive brings up to 12.80TB in a 15mm form factor and up to 6.40TB in a 7mm form factor to expand capacity in ultra-dense environments. Nytro 5550 produces 3 DWPD at 2.5M MTBF for endurance and reliability, prepared with heightened durability to advance business data for the long haul.

The Nytro 5050 series features NVMe Management Interface, SMBus Sideband Management, and Life Management for consistent drive monitoring and management without saddling the operating system. The Nytro 5050 drives include power loss data protection, SED TCG security, and a five-year limited warranty. Compatible with Linux and Microsoft operating systems, the new drives are also filled with end-to-end data protection and low-density parity-check codes for reliability and data protection from undetected, unintentional corruption for any enterprise needs.

The Seagate Nytro 5350 and Nytro 5550 NVMe SSDs are data center ready with a complete set of enterprise features to keep your business strategy for the future.

News Source: Seagate

