Seagate & Phison extend partnership for next-gen NVMe SSD advances to assist in lowering costs for enterprises

Seagate Technology Holdings plc and Phison Electronics Corp. reported today's goals to extend their SSD portfolio of next-gen premium business NVMe SSDs. The new SSDs will help companies minimize total cost ownership (TCO) through advanced storage density, lower power consumption, and increased performance. The two companies also revealed that they had joined a more significant partnership to intensify the evolution cycle and distribution of business-class SSDs.

Seagate and Phison continue their NVMe SSD technology partnership to optimize and lower data center TCOs.

Seagate and Phison have cooperated on Seagate's mainstream SATA SSD developments since 2017. That tight association has persisted through the company's performance line of FireCuda customer gaming NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs and the world's first purpose-built NAS NVMe SSDs.

The alliance will currently fulfill the evolving global industry market for increased density and speedier and more intelligent storage infrastructure requirements that complete HDD storage to allow specific business applications such as hyper-scale data centers and high-performance computing AI.

We integrated Seagate’s 40-plus years of market-leading enterprise storage expertise with Phison’s nimble ability to create highly customized SSDs to meet the ever-evolving needs of the enterprise storage market. Seagate is extremely excited to work with Pison on developing advanced SSD technology. Our selective focus allows us to serve the broad performance-driven enterprise SSD market while continuing our leadership in the specialized premium gaming segment. — Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing, Seagate Technology

Seagate and Phison will jointly bolster the industry's business-class SSD developments concentrating on best-in-class implementation, cost savings, and efficiency. Optimized for specific workloads, environments, and use cases, each unique product will be planned and customized to precisely handle the technical needs of consumers.

Phison is proud to partner with Seagate to expand our enterprise SSD product line. Our leading in-house ASIC technology, coupled with engineering excellence, complements Seagate's deep industry knowledge. In a show of commitment to this partnership, in 2020 we opened a development center in Broomfield, Colorado. Together, we will deliver winning solutions for a wide range of applications including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Storage, and 5G edge computing. — Sebastien Jean, chief technical officer, Phison Electronics

Seagate and Phison will share this partnership's detailed product announcements in the summer of 2022.