Seagate Announces New Additions To The Nytro Portfolio Of SSDs – Designed To Meet A Wide Array Of Enterprise Applications

Seagate Technology, a world leader in data solutions, today announced two new additions to its solid-state Nytro portfolio which delivers optimal endurance and quality of service. Nytro 3032 SAS SSD and Nytro 1360 SATA SSD is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of enterprise applications.

High Capacity With Great Speeds For Enterprise Storage

The next generation of high-capacity SAS SSD from Seagate, Nytro 3032 SAS SSD delivers ultra-fast, reliable, and secure performance. The drive has a SAS 12Gb/s interface and it also offers dual ports for speeds of up to 2200MB/s and up to 10 DWPD bringing consistent and easily scalable performance to write-intensive, mixed, and read-intensive enterprise workloads. The Seagate Nytro 3032 SAS SSD delivers up to 15TB in a 2.5-in x 15mm form factor and boosting enterprise storage density to keep up with data growth.

Featuring three endurance options, the drive is optimized to the needs and workloads of various applications, while increasing deployment flexibility and driving down the total cost of ownership. Seamlessly integrating with Linux and Microsoft OS, it is packaged with SeaChest delivering easy management and monitoring of SSD health. Reliable and secure, the Seagate Nytro 3032 SAS SSD supplies optimal security with SD&D, SED, and SED FIPS 140-2 options and long-term reliability with a 5-year limited warranty. Available today in capacities ranging from 400GB to 15TB, Nytro 3032 SAS SSD brings blazing speed to enterprise workloads.

Designed to boost performance and improve quality of service, Seagate Nytro 1360 SATA SSD is a cost-effective, enterprise-grade solution harnessing the most advanced technology, 96-layer BiCS4 NAND for read-intensive applications. The drive has a SATA 6Gb/s interface and enables easy deployment and compatibility with legacy infrastructure, without additional investments in software and hardware, from its BIC performance up to 96k IOPS random read and 65k IOPS random writes.

Datacenter ready and built for endurance, this drive is available in popular capacity points of 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB, 480GB, and 240GB, and a standard 2.5” form factor for cloud, web server, and database environments. Nytro 1360 SATA SSD screams efficiency as it requires low power to run so data centers can save on cooling and overall energy costs. Helping to ensure data integrity and prevent data loss in the event of unexpected power failure, it includes power loss data protection, 2M Hour MTBF, 1 DWPD, optional SED security, and a 5-year limited warranty. The Seagate Nytro 1360 SATA SSD proves the efficiency and reliability you expect from a Seagate branded product and is available on July 28.