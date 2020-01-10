The waters were a touch rocky for Sea of Thieves when the game launched back in early 2018, but Rare has stuck by the game and transformed it into a solid success. Sea of Thieves now easily stands as the most successful new Xbox IP of this generation and recently passed the 10 million player mark. Last time we got an update in the summer of 2019, Sea of Thieves was at around 8 million players, so the game continues to attract new buccaneers.

Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate had this to say about the game’s success…

We’re excited and humbled to share that Sea of Thieves has now been played by more than ten million players, reinforcing its status as the most successful new IP from Xbox this generation. It’s mind-blowing to think of that many people setting sail on the Sea of Thieves, and it’s all been made possible by the support and passion of our fantastic community. For everyone at Rare, the Sea of Thieves community represents the very best of what gaming can be. It’s home to players from more than eighty different countries, bringing together gamers on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC and creating countless stories and moments that people can treasure. Seeing these stories shared through social media or other community spaces is something that inspires the team every day. To every person who’s played Sea of Thieves, thank you.

To celebrate 10 million players, Sea of Thieves will be giving away a set of custom sails and a new emote when the game’s next monthly update -- Legends of the Seas – kicks off on January 15.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC and Xbox One. Is there anybody out there still enjoying plundering the high seas?