Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle Is For A Massive Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Project management is a great field and becoming an expert in some of the most valuable tools will help you excel at your career. You don’t have to start searching for teachers to teach you, we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time offer on the Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle. The offer will expire in less than a week, so avail it as soon as you can.

Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains five amazing courses. Each course will help you manage complex projects in no time at all. With just 7 hours of instruction you will be able to get sufficient knowledge on Scrum, Agile, Kanban and their applications. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle has in store for you:

User Stories for Agile Scrum + Product Owner + Business Analysis

Discover the Benefits of Writing & Analyzing Use Stories

Discover the Benefits of Writing & Analyzing Use Stories Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master + Agile Scrum Training

Add Agile & Scrum to Your Project Management Toolbox and Handle Complex Work with Ease

Add Agile & Scrum to Your Project Management Toolbox and Handle Complex Work with Ease Scrum Master Training: Case Studies & Confessions

A Hands-On Guide to Delivering Projects On Time

A Hands-On Guide to Delivering Projects On Time Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management

Manage & Complete Even the Most Complex Project for Your Team with Advanced Scrum Skills, Techniques and Methods

Manage & Complete Even the Most Complex Project for Your Team with Advanced Scrum Skills, Techniques and Methods Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency for Agile Lean Project

Reduce Bottlenecks, Visualize Workflow with the Kanban Board

The courses have been brought to you by Paul Ashun. He is a master at what he does. He is the CEO and Chief consultant for Pashun Consulting Ltd. He also an author and a coach. He has a lot of experience in the field and he is the perfect man to help you get started with your goals. So, what are you waiting for? Get the offer now!

Original Price Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle: $995

Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle: $29.99