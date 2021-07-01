Scarlet Nexus Doesn’t Hit Steady 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but Performance and Load Times Are Slightly Better on Sony’s Console

Scarlet Nexus performs well on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it seems like the game performs slightly better on Sony's current-generation console.

A new tech analysis video shared by Digital Foundry highlights how the game by Bandai Namco uses dynamic resolution to keep the frame rate as close as possible to 60 FPS. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, the resolution rarely drops below 1440p, while it gets as low as 900p on Xbox Series S, with the highest resolution being 1440p.

Even with dynamic resolution, however, Scarlet Nexus doesn't hit steady 60 FPS in cutscenes and combat scenarios on any current generation console, dropping in the 50s when there's a lot happening on screen. The performance on PlayStation 5, however, seems to be slightly better. Load times are also slightly faster on PlayStation 5.

Scarlet Nexus on Xbox Series X gets much closer to its performance targets across the board, with a nigh-on lock to 60fps during traversal, but with brief frame-rate drops in battle during big showcase moves. On the whole Series X holds up really well; especially given it's targeting a 4K image too. It's just shy of the perfect result which I'd expected, with even cutscenes dropping into the 50s at points too. Meanwhile, it's a case of further refinement on PS5 - smoother cutscenes, a closer (but still not perfect) lock to 60fps during combat. In effect, PS5 and Series X are very much alike - but frame-rate drops are just a touch less aggressive on the Sony system. Thankfully, both Xbox consoles can rely on VRR to smooth away the problems in a way that PlayStation 5 cannot.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.