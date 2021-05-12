Scarlet Nexus Playable Demo to Launch This Month on Consoles

A Scarlet Nexus playable demo will be made available later this month on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The playable demo, which will include both of the campaigns until the first major encounter, will be made available on Xbox consoles on May 21st, 2021. The demo will make its way onto the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 one week later, on May 28th.

Scarlet Nexus Hands-On Preview – Tales of Brain Punk

Playing the Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition will also allow players to unlock some exclusive bonuses. The Bunny Ear Mask attachment, and the Forcefield: Mk II plug-in will be unlocked by playing Yuito's story and the OSD Standard Issue Pack attachment, and the Power Enhance: Mk II attachment by playing Kasane's story. All items can also be obtained by regularly playing the game.

Scarlet Nexus promises to be one of the most interesting games releasing this year thanks to its distinct Japanese anime feel, an interesting setting, and intense combat. You can learn more about the game by checking out our hands-on preview of the game.

With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.