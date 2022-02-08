Scarlet Nexus 1.07 Update Adds Photo Mode, Very Hard Difficulty and More
A new Scarlet Nexus update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new features to the game and more.
The 1.07 update's biggest additions are a new Photo Mode, which was a highly requested feature, and a new Very Hard difficulty. Additionally, the update introduces equipable Support Plugins, new goals to challenges a variety of new items, and fixes for some unspecified issues.
『Downloading Latest Update』
Attention all OSF members: Free Update ver.1.07 is now available. Upgrades include:
🔺 New Feature: Photo-Mode
🔺 New Difficulty: Very Hard
🔺 Equipable Support Plugins + More
— Scarlet Nexus (@scarlet_nexus) February 8, 2022
Scarlet Nexus launched back in June last year, and it has received a few updates since as well as paid DLC that expand an experience that was quite solid even without the additions, as I highlighted in my review.
With masterfully crafted action combat, charming characters, and a very interesting setting, Scarlet Nexus is a game that action RPG fans should definitely not miss. While the game lacks any real innovation, as it features themes and mechanics lifted from other Japanese RPG series, and it is a little too linear, the high quality of the experience makes it easy to look past these few issues, making Scarlet Nexus a memorable, and extremely enjoyable game.
Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.
