Scarlet Nexus 1.03 Update to Introduce SAS Activation Animation Toggle Option and More; Paid DLC Announced

A new Scarlet Nexus update will be released later this month, introducing some welcome new options to the game.

The 1.03 update, which will be released before the end of the month, will introduce some new camera options as well as the ability to turn off SAS Activation animations, which are quite distracting.

Update 1.03 Changes Added new gameplay options

- Camera position and tracking speed option

- Enemy lock-on aim assist (Left stick control ON/OFF) option

- Enemy lock-on camera speed option

- Text size (brain talk messages / system log) adjustment option

- SAS Activation Animation toggle option

Bug fixes

Scarlet Nexus is also going to receive 3 paid DLC packs that will add more content to the game such as external creator-designed original costumes sets, weapon sets, and a bond system extension. Future free updates will also add more content to the game.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by reading my review.