Menu
Company

Scarface: The World Is Yours Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Amazing in New Fan Made Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Sep 27, 2022, 06:39 AM EDT
Scarface: The World is Yours

Scarface: The World is Yours may not be among the best games ever released, but it was still a very good open-world action adventure that mostly succeeded in capturing the spirit of the classic movie starring Al Pacino. As the game was released back in the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox era, it looks quite dated and would benefit greatly from a remake using modern technology.

Today, TeaserPlay shared a new concept trailer, which can be watched on YouTube, showing how an Unreal Engine 5-powered remake of Scarface: The World is Yours would look like and, needless to say, it would look amazing with features like Lumen, Nanite, and ray tracing. Metahuman has also been used to recreate Al Pacino's likeness for the main character Tony Montana.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Demon’s Souls 2 Looks Hauntingly Beautiful in Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer

As mentioned above, Scarface: The World is Yours was originally released on PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox back in 2006 and was ported to Wii the following year. The game is not an adaptation of the 1983 movie but a sort of sequel that starts from an alternate ending of the movie. While heavily inspired by the Grand Theft Auto series, there are many things the game does differently, such as the inability to attack or kill unhostile NPCs, a Reputation system that determines what content is available at any given time, turf mechanics, and more.

They thought you were dead but Tony Montana don't die so easy. Sosa took everything you had. Now you've got nothing but that never stopped you before. You're back with a vengeance ready to reclaim your turf and rebuild your empire. All you've got are your balls and your word.

Live the turbulent life of the infamous Cuban drug lord who redefined the American Dream in an original explosive script by famed screenwriter David McKenna (Blow American History X). Wheel deal and climb your way back to the top. First you get the money then you get the power then you get revenge!

Beat down blow away or run over your enemies with Tony's signature style and flair Bury those cock-a-roaches in Blind Rage Mode Insult intimidate and impress the way only Tony can Become the kingpin of a thriving underworld economy Experience the lavish lifestyle of a crime boss Hire henchmen to do your dirty work The open world of Miami and the Islands is yours no load times no limits.

While Scarface: The World is Yours never actually turned into a series, a sequel called Scarface Empire was in development. Footage from the canceled game made its way online earlier this year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order