Cancelled Scarface Sequel Shown in Unearthed Gameplay

The YouTube channel Mafia Game Videos managed to unearth some gameplay footage for the cancelled game Scarface Empire, the sequel to Scarface: The World Is Yours. The footage shown is clearly very early and contains a lot of placeholder assets. Still, we get a glimpse of the shooting and driving mechanics and a prototype for a new revive mechanics.

Scarface Empire was in development at Radical Entertainment, the same studio that made the first game. However, the project got quietly canceled after Vivendi merged with Activision back in 2008. It was quite surprising at the time as Scarface: The World Is Yours garnered solid critical acclaim and decent sales, too.

Radical Entertainment Shutting Down

Scarface Empire was using a heavily modified version of the engine seen in Prototype, another game made by Radical Entertainment. After the unsuccessful release of Prototype 2, Radical became a support studio for Activision Blizzard and worked on games like Bungie's Destiny.