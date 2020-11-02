Save $70 on the Beats Solo Pro with Active Noise Cancellation and Pay Just $229 Today

The Beats Solo Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones are currently discounted to just $229, making them a great deal for audiophiles.

Beats Solo Pro are Currently Just $229, Save $70 Instantly

Having a great pair of headphones makes a world of difference in a lot of things. Whether you are working, watching a movie or just chilling, a great pair of headphones amps up the whole experience by a huge margin.

If you have been looking for a great pair of headphones, and Beats has been on your list for a long time, then allow us to introduce you to the Beats Solo Pro. Usually retailing for $299, you can buy them today for just $229. But these aren't your ordinary pair of headphones. These feature a lot of great things such as active noise cancellation and quick switching between iOS devices.

Just press a button and you will indulge in complete silence thanks to the built-in active noise cancellation. There's a handy Transparency mode built-in as well, which will use the external mics to let in the sound that is around you. You can obviously turn both those modes off and use the Beats Solo Pro as a regular pair of headphones.

You get up to 40 hours of listening time, but that number will vary depending on which mode you are using. But expect more than 20+ hours of battery even if you are planning to use these headphones with active noise cancellation turned on. A simple 10-minute charge will provide you with 3 hours of listening time.

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones in black

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Compatible with iOS and Android

Hands-free controls via “Hey Siri” on iOS devices, and voice capability with the push of the b button on a variety of compatible devices

Up to 22 hours of listening time (up to 40 hours with ANC and transparency turned off)

Fast fuel provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when battery is low

Auto On/Off when you unfold and fold your wireless bluetooth headphones

There is a lot to love about these headphones and we highly recommend picking up this deal right away.

