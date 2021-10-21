Save 43% on Heyup Boxe, the Portable 1080p Mini Smart Projector

Heyup recently introduced a cute little smart projector, now available on Kickstarter for just $169. Heyup is a new platform that intends to focus on family-friendly entertainment products. For Boxe mini projector, the company has collaborated with Formovie to design a highly portable projector. Heyup Boxe can cast from iOS and Android, making it quite a useful product that doesn't push you to worry about supporting products.

"Having unlimited streaming content and games on-demand on our mobile devices is

very convenient, but most people prefer the big screen experience for more enjoyable

viewing. We noticed that some limiting factors for projectors have been their size and

necessity for permanent power. Heyup wanted to address this by releasing Boxe for

entertainment anytime and anywhere." - The Heyup Team

The $169 price is currently being offered to early backers, saving them 43% on the retail price. The company is aiming to begin deliveries next month. Shipping is now available for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Bring Your Family Together with Heyup Boxe! Your Insta-Ready Cute Little Mini Projector

Heyup Boxe, the Insta-worthy mini projector aiming to bring families together

Boxe is designed keeping eye comfort in mind, making it a great indoor and outdoor entertainment choice. This portable mini smart projector is also dust-insulated, which means no worries about protecting the product while using it during travel or picnics.

"During this pandemic, this cute and portable projector has been designed as an incentive to promote family meetings and in-house gatherings with customizable screen sizes. Its built-in 7800 mAh battery allows a 90 minutes show time without being anchored by cords and wires; enough time to enjoy Disney favorites like The Lion King or The Nightmare Before Christmas."



Some of its specs include:

Focus wheel with a minimum effective focusing distance of 1.2 m

Keystone correction options for quick screen adjustments, fine-tuning, and reset.

Bluetooth Speakers

2GB DDR and 8GB storage

Professional DSP

Immersive 360 Sound

7800 mAh battery

Dolby DD+

Bassup Tech

12 Band GEQ

Built-in advanced LED light

Wireless: Video casting (by WiFi), Speaker (Bluetooth)

Head over to Kickstarter for more details. Heyup is offering quite a few launch day and early bird offers on the Boxe mini projector.