Apple’s latest and greatest iPad Air with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is a wonderful buy for just $559, saving you $40 in Green.

Green iPad Air 4 with 64GB Storage and Wi-Fi is Discounted to Just $559, Save $40 Instantly

The latest iPad Air is a huge sigh of relief for those who have been waiting for Apple to refresh the design in some way so they can upgrade. We finally got a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that stretches to all four sides. There’s a Touch ID power button at the top. USB-C takes center stage as well. But all that came with a bumped up price of $599 for the base model.

Today, you don’t have to pay that money if you are opting for the Green model as it is currently discounted to $559.

If you are new to the world of iPad Air, here is a quick list of specs:

Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

Wide stereo audio

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

As you can see, this particular iPad is feature-rich in every sense of the way, You get a larger display compared to the older model, there’s a faster chip inside, the cameras are better, it has faster Wi-Fi, features USB-C for fast charging and syncing and supports the Apple Pencil 2 and the new Magic Keyboard.

Add the tablet to your cart and check out as you normally would. There are no special discount codes or coupons you need to care about.

Buy New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Green (Latest Model, 4th Generation) - Was $599, now just $559