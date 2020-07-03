Save $260 on Razer Blade 15 With i7-9750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 144Hz Display, Thunderbolt 3, and More

The Razer Blade 15 gets another discount on Amazon and once more, you have the opportunity to own a premium gaming laptop for a lot less money. The discount you’re getting is $260 and if you want to learn more about what you’re getting for $1,339, here’s all the information you’re looking for. At this price, you get an i7-9750H, which is a 6-core processor with a maximum Turbo Boost going up to 4.50GHz. For an all-core boost, the Razer Blade 15 can reach 4.00GHz to maximize performance in lots of applications.

Alongside the 6-core CPU, you also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradeable, in case you needed to upgrade in the future. You also get 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage, which is also removable, and considering how cheap ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSDs have become, this isn’t going to be a problem for many buyers out there. The Razer Blade 15 also comes with a 144Hz 1080p panel and the dedicated GTX 1660 Ti GPU is more than enough to play competitive titles and high-graphics one at the best possible visual settings available.

There are multiple ports available on the Razer Blade 15 too, including a Thunderbolt 3 port with which you can connect an external GPU if you want to obtain more graphical performance down the road. You also get that CNC aluminum unibody design that’s a hallmark of Razer’s high-end gaming notebooks. In short, you don’t just get a powerful machine that’s portable, you get a product that looks good and feels premium at the same time.