Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Embedded Processor, which features AMD's Radeon "Vega" graphics combined with the high-performance "Zen" CPU, the Sapphire BP-FP5 & NP-FP5 embedded platforms provide a good balance of low power consumption and optimized performance for the embedded markets.

SAPPHIRE Technology's embedded systems offer "Vega" graphics and a "Zen" CPU

According to Paul Smith, Director of SAPPHIRE's Embedded Business Division, "the versatile and effective design of these boards with low power compute and high-resolution multimedia display capability make them perfect for a wide variety of industry applications in the Embedded space such as industrial PC, interactive digital signage, thin clients and POS terminals."

AMD Revives Polaris In Asian Regions, Radeon RX 590 GME With 2304 Cores, 8 GB Memory But Lower Clocks

The BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded systems support the latest AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 Processors that provide high performance by combining the robust performance of the pioneering "Zen" CPU and "Vega" GPU architectures in an SoC solution.

"With the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, our goal is to provide customers with the seamless compute power needed for designers to achieve new levels of versatility and efficiency for embedded computing," said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "We are excited to see SAPPHIRE use the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors to deliver innovative products, such as the BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded boards, delivering a stable balance of low power consumption and optimized performance for the embedded markets."

SAPPHIRE's BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded boards have a compact footprint of 4 inches x 4 inches and feature up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 (2400 MHz) SODIMM memory as well as expansion interfaces including M.2 sockets for WiFi and SSD modules.

The BP-FP5 has three video outputs, which are two DisplayPort and one HDMI 2.0, and this model offers a total of five USB ports.

The NP-FP5 supports up to two 4K displays which utilize two mini-DisplayPort and has a total of five USB ports. The BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 boards have a maximum APU thermal design power (TDP) of 25-Watts while delivering high computing and graphics performance.