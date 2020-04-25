SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer Is Up For A Massive Discount But Only For A Few Hours – Avail Now

Wearing masks and gloves will protect you but how are you going to protect yourself from getting infected because of your phone being exposed? The obvious answer is cleaning wipes but they don’t remove harmful germs completely. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer. The discount will expire in a few hours, so avail it right away.

SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer features

This device isn't just for completely making your phone safe for usage but it will also charge your phone. Bacteria can cause severe acne. The device even works as a diffuser and while you aren't using it, you can simply put in a few drops of your favorite aroma. Here are highlights of what this device has in store for you:

Uses UV-C light to kill any bacteria & harmful viruses

Sanitizer function works while you are charging the phone

Aromatherapy function works separately so that it does not damage the phone in any way while charging

Works for your phone, earphones, jewelry, car keys & house keys, watches and much more

Specs

Color: white

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic

Product dimensions: 3"H x 10"L x 6"W

UV wavelength: 253.7 nm

Rated power: 9W

Amp: 2A

Aromatherapy function

USB port for charging

Maximum capacity: 6.6"

Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

Compatibility

Phones with sizes of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, X, Xs, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, or Samsung Galaxy S10 Note 9

Includes

SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer (White)

Power Cable

Manual

Get the device for yourself and your loved ones and protect yourself from harm's way.

Original Price SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer: $99.95

Wccftech Discount Price SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer: $37.99