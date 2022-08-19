Menu
Samsung’s Future V-NAND Memory Being Prepped With 200-Layer Stack

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 19, 2022
Samsung is preparing to produce its eighth Generation V-NAND memory on a large scale, featuring 200 layers or more and conveying higher performance and bit densities for SSDs.

Samsung prepares future V-NAND memory with 200-layers, offering high capacities and increased performance

In 2013, Samsung created a 24-layer V-NAND flash memory, a significant advancement ahead of time and somewhat futuristic to the company's rivals. However, the company is more careful now due to the fragility of creating NAND flash memory with hundreds of layers to be stable for use. Unfortunately, Micron and SK Hynix have begun the development of 232-layer and 238-layer 3D TLC NAND devices, which is a more significant advantage in both companies' attempts to outdo Samsung until now. Today, Samsung has reported that they will create 3D NAND memory, called V-NAND, which will offer 236 layers, says Business Korea.

Samsung initially assembled the sample designs of its upcoming V-NAND memory two years ago in 2021. Still, the company could not fully incorporate and produce the 3D NAND memory due to technology constraints not being available in the industry.

To construct solid-state storage solutions for exceedingly growing work areas, next-gen PCs with a PCIe Gen5 interface, and cell phones supporting UFS 3.1 and 4.0 points of interaction, Samsung requires NAND gadgets with a high-velocity interface. The present Samsung's V7-NAND now includes interface velocities of up to 2.0 GT/s.

Currently, complete specifications are unknown as the company has not fully divulged its technology information to the public. However, Users should expect that Samsung's eighth-generation 3D NAND (V-NAND) has expanded program block size and diminished read latency levels, which advances the display of premium 3D NAND peripherals and computer components.

Making NAND layers more nominal and minuscule involves utilizing brand new materials to dependably store charges. Moreover, since it is complicated (and perhaps not plausible financially) to carve many layers, 3D NAND producers need to embrace strategies like string stacking to assemble 3D NAND with many layers. Samsung has not yet embraced string stacking with its 176-layer V7-NAND. However, it is unclear whether Samsung will utilize the innovation for 236-layer V8-NAND or attempt higher.

