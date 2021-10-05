Samsung Will Find Out If You Are Being Careless with Your Galaxy Z Flip 3

Foldable phones are fragile, and we are all aware of that. However, Samsung has gone the extra mile and has taken extra precautions against false warranty claims since they are still a thing. As it turns out, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is logging all acceleration-based free-fall events. Samsung engineers can look into these logs when a customer wants to file a claim. This data can help the engineers determine if the damage should be or should not be covered in the warranty.

Your Galaxy Z Flip 3 Logs Accelerometer Data to Ensure Your Phone Has Not Been Dropped from a Certain Heights

Using these logs that record free falls based on data from the accelerometer, Samsung engineers will be able to determine if your Galaxy Z Flip 3 was dropped from distances higher than 1 meter. If that was the case, Samsung could refuse free repairs even if the phone is still under warranty.

This was reported earlier today by FrontTron, and it turns out that more people have talked about this in the past.

To add, this is just my warning against a possible claim that Samsung may make. There is one case of a customer a month ago who had his folding glass cracked along the hinge while not using, but after 3 times of free fall.

The latest free fall was 10 hours before the crack.

If you own the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we would highly suggest against throwing the phone around even if you are doing it on the sofa or your bed. I say this because I do the same with my Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the situation with a foldable phone is entirely different as it is more fragile and more prone to cracks and damages.

At this point, we are not sure if Samsung will record the same data with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but I do have a solid reason to believe that same is the case, and honestly, there is nothing wrong with doing so either. These phones cost a good amount of money and to ensure that customers are not abusing the warranty system, there needs to be a check and balance in place to prevent this from happening.